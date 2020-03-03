Pedal Cyclist Perishes in Fatal Accident, in Portmore, St Catherine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Pedal Cyclist Perishes in Fatal Accident Forty-one-year-old Jason McCarthy of Mark Twain Avenue, Caymans Gardens, Portmore in St Catherine, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along Passagefort Drive, on Monday February 2.

Reports from the Waterford police are that about 11:45 p.m., McCarty was standing along a section of the Passagefort main road with his bicycle, when he was hit by a grey Honda stream motor car travelling in the Western direction.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded pedal cyclist was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....