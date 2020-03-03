Pedal Cyclist Perishes in Fatal Accident, in Portmore, St Catherine

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Pedal Cyclist Perishes in Fatal Accident – Forty-one-year-old Jason McCarthy of Mark Twain Avenue, Caymans Gardens, Portmore in St Catherine, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along Passagefort Drive, on Monday February 2.

Reports from the Waterford police are that about 11:45 p.m., McCarty was standing along a section of the Passagefort main road with his bicycle, when he was hit by a grey Honda stream motor car travelling in the Western direction.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded pedal cyclist was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.