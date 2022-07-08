‘Peckus’Charged with Murder

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE

Thirty-two-year-old Randal Reid, otherwise called ‘Theo’ and ‘Peckus’, who was featured as wanted on Friday, July 01 on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Social Media Platforms has been charged with Murder.

‘Peckus’ was named a suspect in the killing of Derron Gayle, which occured at a wake in Ancho district, Whithorn in Westmoreland on Friday, June 24.

Witness statements collected named ‘Peckus’, who is also from Ancho district, as the person who killed Gayle. He turned himself in to the police on Sunday, July 03 and a warrant was executed on him on Monday, July 04.

His court date is being arranged.

