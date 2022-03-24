Pearnel Charles (sr) Involve in Accident

A motor vehicle collision involving Former Politician and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles (sr), left one Police Officer nursing injuries and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) for treatment, just moments ago.

Information reaching Mckoy’s News is that the policeman was driving a motorbike along the Perkins Boulevard when the collision occurred with a motor vehicle driven by Mr. Charles. The vehicle is said to be badly damaged but there were no reports of the former Member of Parliament for Clarendon being injured.

The Duhaney Park police are currently on the scene but are still unclear about what caused the accident.

The police officer has not yet been identified.

Mckoy’s News will provide further details as it becomes available.

Writer- Natasha Williams

