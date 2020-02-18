Peace Maker shot to death in Arnett Gardens

Jamaica Crime News: A Peace Activist, resident of the Arnett Gardens community in St. Andrew was shot and killed Monday night, February 17.
He is identified as a 47-year-old Kevin Clarke, otherwise called ‘Run Ram’, a Peace Management Initiative (PMI) liaison officer for the area.
According to reports, that approximately 8:30 pm, neighbors of the community heard shots being fired and called the police. As the lawmen arrived in the area, they discovered Clarke’s lifeless body with gunshot wounds at the intersection of West Road and Greenwich Crescent, in the vicinity of a tank where he was regularly seen with friends.
The detectives processed the crime scene in Arnett Gardens and took Clarke’s body to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Further investigation is being carried out.
By: Marc Lodge