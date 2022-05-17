Payton Gendron allegedly left ammo, rifle at friend’s a day before Buffalo massacre

Accused white-supremacist mass murderer Payton Gendron dropped off ammunition and a high-powered rifle at his best friend’s home the day before his slaughter at a Buffalo supermarket, the pal has claimed.

The 18-year-old suspect showed up unannounced at 8 a.m. to drop off the terrifying arsenal with longtime pal Matthew Casado, a 19-year-old Hispanic man who has a black girlfriend, the friend told ABC News.

Casado — whose mother described Gendron as “like my other child” — was at work at the time in Conklin, NY, about 200 miles from where the mass shooter allegedly targeted black shoppers in Buffalo the next day.

Gendron texted him around 4:30 p.m. to say that a roommate had let him in to “put ammo cans in my room because he needed space to arrange in his house,” Casado told the outlet.

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage. Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP
Payton Gendron showed up unannounced at 8 a.m. to drop off the arsenal with pal Matthew Casado.
Payton Gendron talks with his attorney during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP
Gendron promised to pick up the ammunition that night — but never came, Casado told ABC.

He told the Daily Mail that the unwanted drop included five boxes of 5.66mm high-caliber ammunition, a high-powered rifle and two additional boxes of unspecified potential evidence.

“I was infuriated because he thought my house was a storage unit because he said he had to rearrange his house,” he said.

Payton Gendron is detained following a mass shooting in the parking lot of Tops supermarket. BigDawg via REUTERS
Payton Gendron pleaded not guilty and was jailed under a suicide watch. REUTERS/Jeffrey T. Barnes
It was not immediately clear why he would have left the ammo rather than take it to Buffalo, where Gendron allegedly planned to go on to commit further mass shootings.

Panicked, Casado’s mother, Pamela Burdock, said she moved the boxes into her own trailer nearby over fears that teens could access it at her son’s home.

“They are teenagers, they’re idiots, their brains are not developed,” she told the Mail half-jokingly.

A body lies covered in the parking lot of a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP
An investigator works at the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, Monday, May 16, 2022 AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Casado said he got a call on Saturday afternoon telling him that his friend was the only suspect in the Tops Friendly Market massacre that killed 10 people.

“By the time I got home, police were already there,” he told the Mail.

“My dad and I went to the state police barracks and gave them a full rundown of everything we knew,” he said.

 

SOURCE: New york post

