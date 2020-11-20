Paulwell enters PNP race for Chairmanship

Phillip Paulwell is to contest the race to become chairman of the
People’s National party (PNP).
Mr Paulwell a Vice President of the Party says he is the best suited to
unite the PNP under its new leadership. Mr Paulwell is likely to be up
against Angella Brown Burke, MP for South West St Andrew who is
favoured by new President Mark Golding.
A new Chairman and a new General Secretary are to be chosen by
the National Executive Council (NEC) that is to be next weekend. Fitz
Jackson and Julian Robinson have resigned as Chairman and General
Secretary respectively.
