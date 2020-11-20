Paulwell enters PNP race for Chairmanship

Phillip Paulwell is to contest the race to become chairman of the

People’s National party (PNP).

Mr Paulwell a Vice President of the Party says he is the best suited to

unite the PNP under its new leadership. Mr Paulwell is likely to be up

against Angella Brown Burke, MP for South West St Andrew who is

favoured by new President Mark Golding.

A new Chairman and a new General Secretary are to be chosen by

the National Executive Council (NEC) that is to be next weekend. Fitz

Jackson and Julian Robinson have resigned as Chairman and General

Secretary respectively.