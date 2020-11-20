Paulwell enters PNP race for Chairmanship

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Phillip Paulwell is to contest the race to become chairman of the
People’s National party (PNP).
Mr Paulwell a Vice President of the Party says he is the best suited to
unite the PNP under its new leadership. Mr Paulwell is likely to be up
against Angella Brown Burke, MP for South West St Andrew who is
favoured by new President Mark Golding.
A new Chairman and a new General Secretary are to be chosen by
the National Executive Council (NEC) that is to be next weekend. Fitz
Jackson and Julian Robinson have resigned as Chairman and General
Secretary respectively.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....