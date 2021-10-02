Trending now

Pauline Williams Missing, from Kingston

Paulene Williams, also known as ‘Angella,’ of Penwood Road, Kingston 11, has been missing since Monday, September 27.

She has a dark complexion, medium build, and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

According to Olympic Gardens Police, Williams was last seen around 4:00 p.m. in Bay Farm Villas, Kingston 11, wearing a short dress. Attempts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone with information on Paulene Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Olympic Gardens Police at (876) 923-5468, the police 119 emergency line, or the local police station.

 

