Paula Scully Missing, from St Catherine

Sixty-four-year-old Paula Scully of Toronto Drive, Willowdene, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 26.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Scully was last seen at home, wearing a pink shirt and a pair of white pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paula Scully is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.