Patsy Donaldson-Powell Killed by Lover

The St Elizabeth police have arrested an elderly farmer who is alleged to have murdered his common-law-wife, by slitting her throat, at her home in Exton District, on Saturday, February 29.

The dead woman has been identified as 65-year-old Patsy Donaldson-Powell, otherwise called ” Patsy”, while the accused has been identified as 75-year-old George Facey, otherwise called ” George”, also of a Junction address.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 6:00 pm., on Saturday, Powell’s daughter who resides next door to her house came home and noticed that the lights were on inside her mother’s house, so she went to investigate.

She entered the house and was sent into shock when she stumbled upon her mother, who was lying on her back, on a bed, with her throat slashed, and her clothing left in a manner which indicated that she might have been sexually molested.

The frightened woman raised an alarm and called other family members, who then summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen the scene was processed, and the body of the slain woman transported to the morgue for post mortem.

Investigators then got a report that Facey who resides in a neighbouring community with his wife, has been having an affair with the now-deceased for several years now, and since then he has been possessive and abusive to her.

It was also reported that few hours before her body was discovered, he was caught inside her house beating her, and forcing her for sex, and had to be restrained by a neighbour, who he then threatened.

A search was carried out for the accused, and he was later discovered at his house where he was arrested.