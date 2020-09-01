Patrick Romance Missing, from St Catherine

Fifty-eight-year-old Patrick Romance otherwise called ‘Snakey’, of St. Agness Way, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, August 31.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Romance was last seen at home dressed in a multi-colored tam, brown plaid shirt, brown pants, and a pair of brown shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Patrick Romance is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876 926-8184-5, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

