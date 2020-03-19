“Patch A Grey” Charged with Shooting in Westmoreland

Police arrested and charged Five persons with $9.4 million ganja bust
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Negril at the Westmoreland Police Division has charged a second man with the January 16, shooting and injuring of a 37-year-old man in Whitehall, Negril in the parish.

He is 24-year-old-year-old Vedeeno Pinnock, otherwise called “Patch a Grey” of Nompriel Road, also in Negril.

Pinnock has been charged with wounding with the Intent and illegal position of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 10:15 p.m., Pinnock rode a motorcycle with a pillion to Phase one in Whitehall, Negril, where the pillion allegedly shot and wounded another man, before they both escaped on the motorcycle.

Following an investigation, the alleged shooter, 23-year-old Adrahana Hall, was previously charged in relation to the incident, and Pinnock who was nabbed in an operation at Namprel Heights on Saturday, March 7, was charged on Tuesday, March 17.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....