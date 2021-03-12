Pastor Hines is dead

Pastor Ambrose Hines of the Kingsway Tabernacle church in Pitfour Montego Bay is dead. Pastor Hines died earlier this week. He had the distinction of preaching at many churches, and also conducted many wedding ceremonials.

Serita of Lilliput was shocked for words. ‘It was last month pastor Hines did my wedding in Rosehall, he was so jovial at my wedding that many people who were present said they would use him whenever they are getting married. I really felt his death, I never saw this coming, sleep well pastor you will be surely missed“.

Alan Lewin