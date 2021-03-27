Pastor ‘Chambers’ Released and not Charged, He Explains Money Found – Video

St. Ann pastor, Peter Chambers, who is affiliated with the Miracle Healing Deliverance Ministry and was recently detained by the police has been released and he is now explaining his innocence. According to the Pastor, he was not charged and the large sum of money that was found at his home has been accounted for by his wife and her sister.

Peter Chambers while talking to a reporter said that he was treated in high regards at the jail he was brought to “even the prisoner them treat me like Dudus”, “I came out of the prison faster than i went in there” he states.

Watch as he explains is situation in the video below.

He was arrested at his Brown’s Town, St Ann home on Wednesday morning, In a video posted on social media recently, Chambers said the Prime Minister has been attacking the church. He made a statement like this, ‘listen, that man haffi dead’, mi nuh care weh nobody want say, him haffi go down. This man (meaning the PM) is attacking and opposing the church, and ah don’t care weh nobody want to say, mi nuh ‘fraid a none a unuh, he posted in a video on social media.

Chambers has been criticizing Mr. Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government since late last year.