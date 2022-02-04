Pastor Cecil Ramsay and his Wife Murdered

The St Catherine police have released the identity of a pastor and his wife who was murdered at their home in Christian Pen, St Catherine, allegedly by their own son, on Friday morning, February 4.

They have been identified as 55-year-old Cecil Ramsay, minister of religion, and his 55-year-old wife Phyllis Ramsey, both of Antares Avenue in Christian Meadows, Christian Pen, St Catherine.

Their son, 24-year-old, Ramsey has since been taken into custody by the police.

Reports are that the police were summoned by residents in the community about 4:00 am, after their discovered Mrs. Ramsey’s motor vehicle abandoned at a section of the community.

The police arrived at the location and discovered blood inside their vehicle, and about 5:00 am, they made checks at the couple’s home, where they discovered them inside the house, with multiple stab wounds.

Following an investigation, the couple’s son was taken into custody in connection with his parent’s murder.