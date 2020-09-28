Partygoers damage police vehicle in St Ann

Jamaica News: The St Ann police have launched an investigation into the vandalising of a police vehicle in the Parry Town community last night.

The police said about 9:30 pm, a police team was on patrol in the community when they observed what appeared to be a party in progress in breach of both the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Acts. When the officers arrived at the location, given the nature of the terrain, the police vehicle was parked along the main road and the officers proceeded on foot to the venue.

The police said the officers instructed that the music be turned off, warned the patrons, and instructed them to go home. A man who was later identified as the promoter of the event became boisterous and insisted that the party should not end. When the police attempted to arrest him, he fled to a nearby yard, where the police team proceeded to take him into custody.

The police said while the promoter was being arrested, “a group of angry patrons who were leaving the event descended upon the police vehicle, hurling boulders and other missiles into the windscreen and other windows, as well as slashing the tyres”. The vehicle was eventually taken by wrecker to the police station.

The constabulary’s forensic investigators are currently utilising the relevant science and technology to help determine who may have been involved in the malicious destruction of police property, the police said.

The St Ann Police are asking for persons who have any information that might assist in their investigation to come forward and share what they know by calling the St Ann’s Bay Police at 876-972-2211, police 119 emergency number, or Crime Stop at 311.

Meanwhile, the promoter of the party, 31-year old Rashant Lawrence, was arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and resisting arrest.