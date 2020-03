The ‘party animal’ yesterday, narrowly escaped with his life after he crashed into a pole after losing control of his vehicle along the Old Harbour community of Lennonsville. It is said that Brown lost control of his Toyota Noah bus when it skidded on some lose gravel yesterday at about 9:20 pm.

He received injuries to his head and areas of his upper body. He is currently recovering, as his injuries are not serious.

