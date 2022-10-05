Partnership Agreement Signed for Jamaica’s Strong Recovery

Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, says that
the new partnership agreement for the National Partnership Council (NPC) is a step
forward in strengthening the council and building consensus around critical areas
that affect Jamaica.
Green was speaking at the Signing Ceremony for the National Partnership
Agreement held recently at King’s House among the Government, Opposition,
private sector, trade union and civil society groups, under the chairmanship of Prime
Minister the Most Honourable Andrew Holness.
Minister Green, who has been assigned by the Prime Minister to oversee the
National Partnership, says, “the Government, through the Social Partnership
Agreement 2022-2026 – ‘Partnership for Jamaica’s Strong and Sustainable Recovery’,
will herald in a new era with the five (5) strategic pillars of the UN’s Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 that reflects our own Vision 2030 Jamaica – namely:
Prosperity, Peace, People, Planet and Partnerships.”
The Agreement’s major priority areas include adherence to the just rule of law;
respect for human rights and civil liberties of all Jamaicans; accountable, informed
leadership demonstrating unimpeachable integrity; protection of the natural environment; and improvement of public health; and quality education as a
foundation for nation building.
“As we assessed the strengths and weaknesses of our social partnership, a clear path
to reformation was paved. This of course includes a standard communication
framework that is to be put in place to inform the general public and stakeholders of
the work of the partnership. This is essential to ensuring that we rebuild a high level
of public confidence in the work being done by the partnership.”, Green stated.
The Agreement states that in carrying out its role, the National Partnership Council
will seek consensus on the prioritization of Jamaica’s major challenges and
identification of critical development opportunities.
“The fact is that as we continue our journey to become a better Jamaica, we are
acutely aware that we will be unable to achieve our goals without Partnership”,
Green continued.
The Agreement was signed by Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council the Most
Honourable Andrew Holness; Opposition Leader, Mark Golding; Keith Duncan on
behalf of the private sector, Most Reverend Kenneth Richards on behalf of civil
society and Helene Davis-Whyte on behalf of the trade unions.
Among those attending the event were: Governor General, His Excellency the Most
Hon Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen; Members of the Cabinet; Members of private
sector organizations, unions and civil society groups.