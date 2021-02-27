Parry Town, St. Ann Residents Charged with Shooting with Intent

The St Ann’s Bay Police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Meandre Vassal otherwise called ‘Dre’, a carpenter and 23-year-old Shaquille Boswell otherwise called, ‘Mossie’, a mason both of Geddes Land, Parry Town, Ocho Rios in St. Ann with Shooting with Intent following an incident in their community on Tuesday, February 23.

Reports from the police are that about 1:00 a.m., the complainant was opening his gate when he saw the accused men, with whom he previously had an altercation, approaching him. One of the men who was armed with a firearm opened gunfire at the complainant who managed to escape and report the incident to the police. Vassal and Boswell were later arrested and charged following an identification parade.

Their court dates are being finalized.