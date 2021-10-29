PARONYDE SPEEDS TO SUCCESS WITH HIS “YENG YENG”

The wait is over! Paronyde drops his highly anticipated social media hit track, “Yeng Yeng/110” from the Styling Gel Riddim.

Produced by Supahype in collaboration with Ram-Jam Productions out of Italy, the rhythm compilation was released on Friday, August 6, 2021 on Jamaica’s Independence Day. Paronyde has been living on cloud nine since then, ecstatic to finally have an official song out on all major media platforms.

The Jamaica-born Paronyde is based in Florida now and met Supahype there on a visit. Paronyde was interviewed on Saturday, August 14, 2021 by Supahype on Suncity Radio 104.9FM out of Portmore. The artist spoke about “Yeng Yeng/110”, his musical journey and his plans for the future. He also mentioned a music video in the works for the track very soon, which he hopes to shoot in Jamaica.

Paronyde is going full speed ahead with “Yeng Yeng/110” and is grateful to Supahype for giving him the opportunity. The support has been tremendous during the first week of the album’s release and both expect great benefits from this link up.