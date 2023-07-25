Parish Queens Participate in Training Programme

Thirteen parish queens are currently attending a two-week training programme in preparation for the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition 2023.
The competition is part of Jamaica’s 61st anniversary of Independence celebrations under the theme ‘Jamaica 61…Proud and Strong’.
Chairman of the National Festival Queen Committee, Silvera Castro, told JIS News that the queens will be participating in several sessions aimed at preparing them for the coronation.
These include fitness, speech and diction, walk and poise, talent and performance training, among others.
Mr. Castro said that bringing the queens together for the training helps to build camaraderie.
“It helps them to develop that type of fellowship where they will behave like sisters, like a family, which is good for the cohesiveness of the final show,” he said, adding that there is a dedicated team working assiduously with the ladies to ensure the success of the event.
In addition to the training programme, the queens will also attend several events, including the Governor-General’s Independence Reception and Exhibition at King’s House, and the Independence Church Service at the New Testament Church of God, 65 Waltham Park Road.
They will also call on Governor General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness; Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor, Delroy Williams; Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.
They will participate in a luncheon and television interview.
Mr. Castro commended the ladies. “They are all queens in their own right. We love them and adore them and wish them well,” he added.
The Festival Queen Competition will be held at the National Arena in Kingston on August 1, 2023, under the theme ‘The Jamaican Woman: Strong, Dignified, Creative’.