Paris Hilton, boyfriend Carter Reum are finally Instagram official

Paris Hilton is finally Instagram official with boyfriend Carter Reum.

The hotel heiress, 39, confirmed their relationship with a tribute to Reum on their anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you,” she wrote. “Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”

She shared more images with Reum on her Instagram Stories.

Page Six reported in January that Hilton and Reum, 39, were spotted packing on the PDA inside the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes bash.

Shortly thereafter, Reum deleted his personal Instagram account, but maintained his business account.

 

Source: Page Six

