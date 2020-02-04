Parent Held For Teacher’s Attack

The St. James police have arrested a parent who attacked a teacher at Dumfries Primary School in St James last Thursday and is soon to be charged.

The teacher had to be rushed hospital and was admitted for two days with injuries to her face.

Reports are that the parent went into the school compound asking to speak to the principal because he was not pleased that his child’s homework was not marked by her class teacher.

An argument developed between the teacher, Aneisha McFarlane, and a parent. The parent allegedly struck the teacher several times, resulting in bruises and cuts to her face.

Principal Joan William-Montague was not on the compound at the time of the incident.

The attack on McFarlane came in the same week when a group of men, including a parent, injured the dean of discipline, security guard, and a student at Cornwall College. This is at least the fifth attack on teachers in St James by irate parents since last November.

McFarlane has since been discharged from hospital and is now recuperating at home.