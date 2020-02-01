Parent Attacks Teacher on School Grounds, Now Hospitalized

The Dumfries Primary School in St James was the scene of an assault where a teacher was attacked and has been hospitalized.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a parent, upset that her child’s book had not been marked in totality, visited the school and threw the female teacher to the ground.

Jamaica Teachers’ Association/JTA President Owen Speid informed that the teacher sustained injuries to her mouth and is awaiting scans for possible head injuries. He further informed that the books had not been totally marked because one teacher had gone on school business, leaving another teacher in charge of two separate classes.

Mr Speid said the JTA will have to make a decisive move to get protection for teachers.

In the past few weeks, teachers have been attacked by students, parents or outsiders on the schools compound across the island. A week ago, a teacher at a Kingston-based high school was murdered on the school’s compound.

Contributed by HE Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs