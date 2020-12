Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited (PTL) has announced the resignation of Mr. Jukie Chin as a Director from PTL’s Board of Directors, effective November 27, 2020.

Mr. Chin resigned in order to manage his personal affairs and other business interests that require his full attention.

It has been a pleasure to have Mr. Chin served as a Director, as he has made considerable contributions to the Board. The Company thanks him for his service,” states PTL.