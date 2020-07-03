Paradise Row Children Get Books

The good deeds of Janet Silvera continue through her Sarah’s Children Foundation, when she along with her friend Christine visited the children of Paradise Row in Montego Bay, St James.

They presented the children with several dictionaries and First Aid in English books and Atlases. This is the second time in a week that Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry has visited the community.

On Saturday, June 29, she along with her photographer visited the children and gave them books and snacks, and took photographs with them. She also played Hopscotch with them. On Thursday, July 2, she gave them some Hoola Hoops, and books for their educational purpose. She also gave them face masks and encouraged them to wear them to protect themselves from coming in contact with the Coronavirus. She was also in a brief challenge with them for the Hoola Hoop title.

Children coordinators for the Paradise Row children Alan Lewin was on hand to accept the items from Christine, who also grew up in Paradise Row community as a child.

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

