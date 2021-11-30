Papie Keelo Call on God is Now a Big Song in Reggae Music
Upcoming artiste Papie Keelo Di Spanish Boss is making his rise in the Reggae Dancehall music space, and the Artiste is ready to make his presence known in Jamaica and on the international stage.
The deejay says he has spent countless hours in the studio and found his unique style lyrically as an Artiste which can be reflected in his most popular single entitled “Call On God”, produced by DALVY Music . In the track, Papie Keelo highlights the hustle of ghetto youths, letting the message of who feels it knows it very clear to whoever is willing to listen.
“Call On God” is sensational because it speaks to the fall and rise of youths in the process of making something out of life, especially when those who have to struggle the most come from inner-city areas, and are forced to do wrong without them being able to do nothing about it. The track is also filled with motivation which the artiste gives by highlighting the personal things he has been through that has carved out the person he is today.
Once given the chance of a listen, the song will certainly stand out as unique and well crafted since the lyrics are mostly positive, and will give those persons who are feeling down a nudge to get up and go get what is theirs by right. The song was released 6 months ago in April, and already has over 100,000 views on Youtube. The artiste can be followed on Instagram at “@Papiekeelomusic”, by those persons who are interested in his sound and progress.
Watch the music video for ,PAPIE KEELO – CALL ON GOD, https://youtu.be/