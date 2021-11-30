Papie Keelo Call on God is Now a Big Song in Reggae Music

Upcoming artiste Papie Keelo Di Spanish Boss is making his rise in the Reggae Dancehall music space, and the Artiste is ready to make his presence known in Jamaica and on the international stage.

Papie keelo real name is Robert Taylor, he was born on the 25th of January, 1991 in St. Thomas Jamaica, and currently resides in the city of Kingston. The artiste said that his passion for music started at a very early age and has been a part of his life ever since. Papie Keelo as of now says he is under the management of “WORLDCLOUDMUSIC”, and a part of the BMI Society.

The entertainer says in his journey he has been exposed to the doctrines of many veteran Artistes, from Freddy McGregor to Mavado and has welcomed their knowledge. Papie Keelo has also worked with EMUDIO RECORDS and was connected with the Big Ship Team between the years 2014 and 2015 but eventually branched off to do his independent recordings.