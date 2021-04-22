‘Papa’ Shot and Killed in Old Harbour, St Catherine

The Old Harbour police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man, at his home in Gutters district, Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Wednesday, April 21.

Dead is 20-year-old Radcliffe Campbell, otherwise called ‘Papa’, a labourer of Gutters district.

Reports by the Old Harbour police are that about 2:00 am, on Wednesday morning, Campbell was at home in bed, when other family members heard gunshots coming from the directions of his room.

They rushed to investigate and discovered Campbell lying in bed, with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Campbell was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and an investigation launched into the shooting.

