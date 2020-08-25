Papa Jack Above Dem At Yo

From sunshine and we have life it’s a blessing. Wise words from a young but known artist based in the Ochi Rios side of Jamaica. His name is Papa Jack his charisma and charm is welcoming and with that aura he calms any tense situation and brings a light mood and mode to it. His music though shows a side that seems to be intouch with the garrison life and the everyday struggle.

Papa Jack lives close to the rafting rivers of White River and he is an entertainer that has a unique baritone voice that resonates with us.

His debut EP is just going through the final prep to be released by Push A Yute Inc. This outfit is known for working, mentoring and guiding young acts. His engineer slash manager Tandra Jhagroo (former manager Tanto Blacks) has had experience in voicing and managing acts. She was instantly intrigued with Papa Jacks delivery and made it clear that it sounded like nothing out now. His single “Everyday” is a party athem dedicated to the women and general youths on the corner, garrison and the everyday trenches of Jamaica. The second single “Chill” is a heart felt ganster track. One where he warns young thugs that we can and they should look out for the best in life. His songs are a clear reflection of his daily vibes and routine.

The 3rd track on the EP “Clap Dem” is all about the trenches. It’s all ganster and reminding everyone he’s just as versatile as the best of them. I’m sure this EP will resonate with the die hearted Dancehall heads.

Lets keep listening and look out for Papa Jack. The native of St Ann is officially on the map.

Keep your ears open and eyes for all the latest releases from Papa Jack.