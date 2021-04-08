Pamputtae endorses gold diggers with new single

Dancehall Artiste Eveana Henry, known as Pamputtae, is endorsing the idea of women punishing unfaithful men through their pockets with her new single ‘Heavy Gold Digga’.

Written by Pamputtae and artiste, producer and songwriter Esco, Heavy Gold Digga talks about women refusing to take consistent disrespect from their male partners who continually cheat unapologetically.

“There is a saying that who can’t hear must feel. When you are good to a man and he can’t stop his gyallis lifestyle then it’s understandable when we switch from being the good girlfriend to a heavy gold digger,” Pamputtae explained

The single is produced by DJ Treasure, a leading mixtape Dj and popular YouTuber turned producer from Jamaica. It will be released on his DJ Treasure Music imprint this Friday on all digital platforms as well as the lyric video on Pamputtae’s YouTube channel.

Pamputtae has personally been in relationships with unfaithful men and so she believes other women can also relate to this situation. She wants men to realize that women are hurt by their infidelity and the best way to return the hurt is through their pocket..

“If you have a good woman and you are hurting her with all these outside relationships, she may not leave you physically but emotionally she gone and a just money she start defend and it’s all your fault, you need to value a good woman,” Pamputae added

Pamputtae rose to stardom with the single Goody Good in 2010 and has been consistent ever since. Other notable singles include ‘Slim vs Fluffy’ a collaboration with female coworker Spice in 2012 and one of Pamputae’s personal favorites Single Mothers in 2018.