‘Pam Pam’ Murdered in Waltham Park

28-year-old Rishane Rankin, otherwise called ‘Niko’ or ‘Pam Pam’ of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 10, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Friday, January 21.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that about 6:50pm, Rankin was riding his bicycle along the roadway, when a motor vehicle drove up and men alighted with guns.

The men opened fire, hitting Rankin multiple times, before making their escape in the said motor car.