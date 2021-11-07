Pakistan hammer Scotland, to set up World T20 semi-final with Australia

Pakistan maintained their 100% record at the Men’s T20 World Cup as the 2009 champions eased past Scotland with an emphatic 72-runs on Sunday to top Group II  and set up a semi-final against Australia.

They posted 189-4, with Babar Azam making 66 and Shoaib Malik an unbeaten 54 from 18 balls, the joint-fastest half-century of this tournament.

Scotland limped to 117-6, with Richie Berrington hitting 54 not out.

Pakistan finished the group stage with five wins out of five while New Zealand finished second to book a clash with England in the semi-finals.

That game will be on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with Pakistan-Australia at the same time on Thursday in Dubai.

