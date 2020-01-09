Painter Shot and Killed in Kingston East

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Painter Shot and Killed – Detectives attached to the Kingston East Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Christopher Richards, otherwise called “Chris” painter of Prince Albert Street, Kingston 16.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, residents heard explosions that sounded like gunshots and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, Richards was seen lying along Potter View main road, Kingston 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.