Painter Murdered in Kingston

A 49-year-old painter was shot and killed on Waltham Park Road, in Kingston 13, on Wednesday, January 19.

He has been identified as Oniel Douglas, otherwise called ‘Frsnkie’ a painter of Fitzgerald Avenue, Kingston 13.

The Hunts Bay Police reported that about 4:00pm, Douglas was standing at his gate when he was ambushed by a lone gunman, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Douglas was assisted to hospital by residents, where he was pronounced dead.