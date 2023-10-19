Painter Charged With Murder And Burglary

–Thirty-one-year-old Corey Rutherford otherwise called ‘Mad One’ painter of
Frazers Boulevard, Frazers Content, St. Catherine has been charged with Murder and Burglary
following an incident at Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Saturday, July 21,
2018.
Dead is 39-year-old Xiang Qi business man of Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
Reports are that about 6:00 a.m., Rutherford and men broke and entered into Qi private quarters
and bounded his hands and feet. They proceeded to inflict several cut wounds to his body and
head. The men then made good their escape.
A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched. Rutherford was arrested and
charged after a question-and-answer session. His court date is being finalized.