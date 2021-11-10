Packaging Man Shot Dead in Kingston 20

Twenty-seven-year-old Timmy Edwards, a packaging man of Sherlock Crescent, Kingston 20, was shot dead by unknown assailants along Sherlock Crescent, on Monday, November 8.

Reports by the Duhaney Park Police are that about 6:30 pm, Edwards and two other men were standing along the roadway, when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman, who opened fire hitting him.

The gunman made his escape in a waiting Toyota Voxy bus.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Edwards was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police have launched an investigation into this latest murder.

