Owen Grant: Security Officer Shot and Killed in Westmoreland
The bullet-riddled body of a security officer was discovered on the roadway and his head also bashed in on Thursday night January 16.

He has been identified as a 33-year-old Owen Grant, a resident of Frome, Westmoreland, and a Kingston address.

It is reported that around 8 pm, the security officer left work after completed his duties and was on his way home when gunshots were heard by persons.

The police were alerted to the scene for processing, Grant’s body was seen lying along a roadway with gunshot wounds. His head was also bashed in.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Investigations continue.

