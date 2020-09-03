Overwhelming response from electors leads EOJ to activate call centre

Jamaica News: An overwhelming number of electors has been accessing the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) website to find out where they are to vote in today’s General Election. Consequently, the ECJ has put alternative measures in place to address challenges being experienced with the portal.

“The demand from electors to find out where they are to vote using our website has far exceeded our expected capacity. However, we have put other measures in place to ensure that electors can easily find out their voting location by simply calling our toll free number and one of our agents is ready to assist,” said Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown.

Electors may call toll free 888-991-VOTE (8683) to find out where they are to vote today.

 

Source: JIS News

