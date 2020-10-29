Overseas Jamaicans raise $2-M in supplies for schools here

The Back-to-School Supplies Drive put on by several
Jamaican organizations in North America, with support from
the Ministry of national Security is being described as a huge
success.
The drive ran from August 15 to September 12, 2020.
Donations exceeded US$14,000 (J$2 million) and were used
exclusively to purchase school supplies that will benefit over
1,500 students across Jamaica in over 20 schools, the
organizers said The school supplies are on route to Jamaica.
The drive was organized by the Ministry of National Security
and supported by the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action
Network (JDTAN), the Jamaica Canada Association (JCA)
and Canada Coast to Coast, Too Small to Fail, the Clinton
Foundation, the Union of Jamaica Alumni Association
(UJAA), the Jamaica Awareness Association of California
(JAAC), the Alliance of Jamaican High Schools Associations
in Toronto, the UTECH Community Service & Development
department and the LASCO Chin Foundation and Eye on
Jamaica. As well as Dennis Shipping Jamaica Limited in Fort
Lauderdale and Import Export and Freight Forwarding in
Ontario for transporting the supplies to Jamaica at no cost.