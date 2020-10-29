Overseas Jamaicans raise $2-M in supplies for schools here

The Back-to-School Supplies Drive put on by several

Jamaican organizations in North America, with support from

the Ministry of national Security is being described as a huge

success.

The drive ran from August 15 to September 12, 2020.

Donations exceeded US$14,000 (J$2 million) and were used

exclusively to purchase school supplies that will benefit over

1,500 students across Jamaica in over 20 schools, the

organizers said The school supplies are on route to Jamaica.

The drive was organized by the Ministry of National Security

and supported by the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action

Network (JDTAN), the Jamaica Canada Association (JCA)

and Canada Coast to Coast, Too Small to Fail, the Clinton

Foundation, the Union of Jamaica Alumni Association

(UJAA), the Jamaica Awareness Association of California

(JAAC), the Alliance of Jamaican High Schools Associations

in Toronto, the UTECH Community Service & Development

department and the LASCO Chin Foundation and Eye on

Jamaica. As well as Dennis Shipping Jamaica Limited in Fort

Lauderdale and Import Export and Freight Forwarding in

Ontario for transporting the supplies to Jamaica at no cost.