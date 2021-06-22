Over 50 People Arrested in St. Ann – Video Report

Over 50 People Arrested in St. Ann – Video Report
Eleven o’clock Friday night in Ocho Rios, St. Ann was a bad night for several drivers who were caught up in an operation that was being carried out by the police. The zero-tolerance approach by the police caused over 50 people to be arrested in the tourist town.

The police checkpoints caused the traffic to pile up for hours. According to the police, they will be carrying out the operation frequently.

One person commented that these actions are showing that there is, “Double standard governance!” While another asked, “How many people were charged from the event at Rick’s Cafe?”

Learn more from the TVJ news report below.

 

