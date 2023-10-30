Over 4 lbs. of cocaine seized at an Airport in St. James; Barbadian national arrested

Detectives from the Narcotics Division arrested a Barbadian National on
Thursday, October 26 for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act
following a seizure of over 2 kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St.
James.
Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the man was about to board a flight to London when his
luggage was searched. During the search along with the JCF K9, the package of cocaine, which
attracts a street value of over JMD 16 million, was found concealed in his luggage. He was
subsequently arrested and charged.
His identity is being withheld as investigators continue their probe.