Over 300 Pounds of Ganja Seized, Two Men Arrested In St. Catherine

Over 300 pounds of ganja were seized and two men arrested by detectives

assigned to the Narcotics Division in Hellshire Heights, St. Catherine on Friday, July 10.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m., a joint Police/Military operation was carried out in the

community, which resulted in the seizure of 320 pounds of compressed ganja wrapped in bags.

The drug has an estimated street value of JM $3.5 million.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

The St. Catherine South Police will continue to pursue and disrupt criminal activities to include

the use of the Hellshire coastline as a hub for the illicit drugs-for-guns trade.