Over 30 Charged In Continued Crackdown In St. Catherine

Jamaica News: Ramped up enforcement activities continued in the St. Catherine South Division on Monday, October 19, with more than 200 persons being warned for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Regulations.

Lawmen staged coordinated operations between 8:00 am and midnight at various locations across the division, including Portmore and Old Harbour.

In one of the operations, 34 persons who were allegedly found at a party in Parrot Close in Hellshire in the parish were formally charged under the DRM Act. They are scheduled to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, November 24, 2020.

Other results from the activities across the division include: