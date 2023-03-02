Over 280 New Police Constables Graduate from Training

Two hundred and eighty-five new constables marked the completion of their police training at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine on Tuesday, February 28. The graduates comprised of members of Batches 143 and 144.
The ceremony kicked off with a coordinated parade with the batches looking sharp in their white tunic and red seam attire, welcomed by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Merrick Watson, head of the NPCJ.
“We are all acquainted with the challenges of maintaining law and order on our streets but I can assure you that these young graduands are exiting this institution as better men and women who are ready to make their mark in law enforcement,” Actg ACP Watson said.
In agreement were Valedictorians Woman Constables Shauna Wallace and Cornelia Gooden as they shared their excitement of completing the rigorous training program.
“It has been a long eight months for some of us however, we all can confirm that we have grown academically, physically, mentally and professionally,” Wallce said. “We are here and we are graduating therefore we can all call ourselves constables,” she continued.
She then passed the baton to Gooden, who continued the speech by saying they have acquired the requisite knowledge, skills, attitude and competence for the office of Constable.
“I can proudly say the training has groomed us into becoming beacons of excellence. We are determined to execute the mission of the Jamaica Constabulary Force with the rule of law, respect for all and a force for good,” Gooden elaborated.
In his keynote address, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, The Honourable Dr Horace Chang congratulates the new constables for being willing to serve their country diligently.
“Having successfully completing your training, I am sure that you will go out in society more confident and assured with your purpose as an individual and as a Jamaican law enforcement officer,” Dr Chang said.
Head of the Constabulary, Major General Antony Anderson was also in attendance, along with other specially invide guests.
Several graduates were awarded Best Marksmanship, Best All-Round performance, Best Leadership Qualities and the award for the Highest Mark Obtained. The ceremony concluded its celebrations with a special parade of drill discipline in a display formation using their bodies and rifles.