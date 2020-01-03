Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): The Narcotics police have charged five men in connection with the seizure of over 2300 pounds of ganja, which was found onboard a vessel off the coast of St Thomas, last week.

Facing charges of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, and use of conveyance and conspiracy are:

29-year-old Carl Manderson, fisherman of Helshire in St Catherine

45-year-old Mark Pitt, fisherman of Burnt Savanna in St Elizabeth

38-year-old Gerrol Carey, Mason of Thompson Town in Clarendon

44-year-old Rodulph Burnett, of Top Hill in St Elizabeth

25-year-old Aldana Salmon, farmer of Rocky Hill, St Elizabeth

Reports are that about 5:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 28, the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a boat with all five men on board off the coast of Morant Point, in St Thomas.

A search of the vessel led to the seizure of ganja weighing approximately 2,353. pounds.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter