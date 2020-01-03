Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): The Narcotics police have charged five men in connection with the seizure of over 2300 pounds of ganja, which was found onboard a vessel off the coast of St Thomas, last week.

Facing charges of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, and use of conveyance and conspiracy are:

  • 29-year-old Carl Manderson, fisherman of Helshire in St Catherine
  • 45-year-old Mark Pitt, fisherman of Burnt Savanna in St Elizabeth
  • 38-year-old Gerrol Carey, Mason of Thompson Town in Clarendon
  • 44-year-old Rodulph Burnett, of Top Hill in St Elizabeth
  • 25-year-old Aldana Salmon, farmer of Rocky Hill, St Elizabeth

Reports are that about 5:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 28, the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a boat with all five men on board off the coast of Morant Point, in St Thomas.

A search of the vessel led to the seizure of ganja weighing approximately 2,353. pounds.

 

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Ingrid Henry Missing, From St Mary
Ingrid Henry Missing, From St Mary
JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days
JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days
St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged
St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged
Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston
Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston
Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged
Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged
Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James
Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....