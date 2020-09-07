Over 20 Million U.S. Song Streams for Brandy & Monica after Verzuz battle

Brandy and Monica’s record-setting Verzuz viewership translated into major gains for both singers’ streaming totals after the event.

Combined, the pair registered 21.9 million U.S. on-demand streams for their song catalogs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, a period comprising the day of the competition and two days after residual fan activity.

That total compares to 6.3 million U.S. on-demand streams in the three days leading up to the broadcast, a surge of 248%.

Of the 21.9 million streaming total, Monica’s catalog accounted for 11.2 million plays, while Brandy’s songs clocked 10.9 million streams.