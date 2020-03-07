Over 1500 Reported Missing in 2019

1543 children were reported missing island wide in 2019, and, according to Deputy Registrar at the Children’s Registry Warren Thompson, yesterday, this was low compared to the previous year.

Thompson who was addressing an audience in Linstead, St. Catherine, states that though 90% of the children returned home, he is highly concerned about the balancing 10% that exceed an estimated 150 children.

St. Catherine North, has reportedly carried the highest amount of children being reported missing. In 2018, 255 children were reported missing, 271 were recorded in 2019.

The express that when a child does not return home, there is no guarantee of their current state—dead, alive, being enslaved or being trafficked out of the country—and these are all real possibilities.

Thompson encouraged parent to keep their children close to home. “Many children are run aways, but, while they are on the road, anything can happen to them—child abuse in the main factor driving children away from their homes.” Thompson stated

The population is being reminded; whenever, a child who was reported missing has been located, that child should be taken to the nearest police station and a report given.

