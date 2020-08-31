Over 1.5 Million Dollars Worth Of Uncustomed Cigarettes Seized

1.57 million JMD worth of uncustomed cigarettes were seized by the Narcotics
Police on Wavel Avenue, St. Andrew on Thursday, August 27.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., an operation was conducted at premises where a house and bar
were searched. During the operation, four and a half boxes containing 225 cartons or 45,000 sticks
of cigarettes labelled “Sunny” was found and seized.

Melissa Brown, a 33-year-old Bar Operator was arrested and charged for the offence of
Possession of Uncustomed Goods.

She is scheduled to appear in the Corporate Area Criminal Court on Friday, September 4.

