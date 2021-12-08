Outlaw Entertainment Drops the Infidelity Riddim

The latest offering from Outlaw Entertainment is a high energy new project titled The Infidelity Riddim. The riddim is a joint project with RB Records.

“All songs are relationship related, highlighting struggles within relationships. I hope for this project to gravitate to wider audiences and gain more radio plays,” producer Neeclos explained.

Described as vibrant, energetic, emotional and feel good music, the riddim features Fiercee1, Kawyla Jay, Roxxie and Rolando Blake.

“As an upcoming producer, I mostly work with upcoming artistes and I try my best to focus on the quality of the projects that I work on,” the producer highlighted.

Based in Waterhouse in Kingston, the producer focuses on creating music that can cater to a wide audience, while giving talented, young artistes opportunities that they may not have been afforded otherwise.

“Growing up, I had a lot of friends and family that created music and they were very good at it too. However, none of the producers that they were going to would take them seriously and at times, they were not able to get studio time. That’s when it all come to me and I then partnered up with RB Records,” the producer expressed.

Since inception, the label has released a host of projects such as the BADBLOOD Riddim which was released on April of this year, as well as “No Rubbers” and “Disaster” by Giannii , “Billie Jean” featuring Rolando Blake, Kan Whyte, Joshyy and Fiercee1.

“When working on a project, I try my best to express our everyday lifestyle and what I see people going through on a daily basis,” the producer stated. Several new projects are in the pipeline for the label.

“The next upcoming project that I’m working on is the “F.L.B.W (Feel Like Beyoncé Wife)” Instrumental featuring Giannii, Petrah and Chosen, as well as the MOËT Riddim with Giannii, Fiercee1 and 1ne D Dan. I’m also working on an EP for Fiercee1 called ‘Reflection’,” the producer revealed.