Oshae Haye & Jodi Munn-Barrow – top National Amateur Golf Champions

The day two leaders of the three-day Jamaica Golf Association’s National Amateur Golf Championship, Oshae Haye and Jodi Munn-Barrow triumphed over the uncharacteristic conditions at Sandals Golf & Country Club in St. Ann to be crowned National Golf Champions.

Haye was particularly happy to be crowned national amateur golf champion for the first time. He battled the defending champion Justin Burrowes and former national champion William Knibbs but kept his nerve even when the lead kept changing between himself and Burrowes on the final day.

Haye entered the third and final day three strokes ahead of Burrowes, and though Burrowes was able to get closer to him by two strokes, Haye was able to hold on for the win by just one stroke to close out the championship and claim his first national championship win.

Haye’s final day scorecard showed a good start with a birdie on hole one but immediately dropped two shots with a double bogey on hole number two. The rest of the card showed three birdies on 8, 9 and hole 16 where he had a two stroke cushion. He also posted four bogeys on hole 7, 10, 11 and 15. Overall he posted scores of three over par 74, one over par 72 and tow over par 73 for a combined score of six over par 219.

“Its a pleasure. Feel pretty well. Its a pleasure winning it cause its one of the big amateur tournament different from the national trials so its a real pleasure to take the advantage on my home course. ” said Haye.

Regarding the competition he said “it was pretty tense out there. I got a birdie on sixteen. It kinda get me freed up and boosts up a bit coming in for the last few holes. “It was actually my home course but it played pretty different this week cause normally we don’t get so many wind. The course played pretty hard out there so I give thanks for the result.”

Burrowes, though posting his best score of the three days had to take the runner-up spot with a total score of seven over par 220 on the back of 72, 77 and par 71 for the three days respectively.

The top five sports were completed by day one leader Zandre Roy (227 – 71, 81, 75) in third, William Knibbs (231 – 73, 78, 80) fourth and Dr. Mark Newnham (236 – 79, 76, 77) in fifth.

Perennial Ladies National Golf Champion and president of the Jamaica Golf Association Jodi Munn-Barrow did not disappoint. She was the only female in the top category and played the three days alongside the men. She ended on five over par 221 after scoring three over par 75 on day one and two respectively, and one under pay 71 on the final day.

“We had a very good tournament this weekend. We had ninety-nine players overall for both the thirty-six hole and the national amateur. We had thirty-five players in the National Amateur which is very good for us. Oshae Haye resident of Sandals Golf Club came out on top of the national amateur. Very very proud of him. He’s been knocking on the door for quite some time now so to see him finally come through and win such a big event, I am very very happy for him. It’ll go well for him going into the national trials which is in two weeks for our national team to go to Turks and Caicos Islands.” said Munn- Barrow.

She also said “I was very happy with my game over the three days especially today, I hold a lot more puts today. I came out with a seventy-one today so I am very happy about that. Struck the ball fairly well, been working on some stuff today so I just think I am on the right path and I just have to continue to do so.”

The top five men in the Men Super Senior category went to Dorrel Allen (237 – 82, 76, 79); Tony Allison (239 – 79, 78, 820; former JGA president Wayne Chai Chong (240 – 78, 79, 83) and Robert Chin (240 – 76, 81, 83) both tied for third and Teddy Alexander (252 – 82, 83, 81) ended in fifth.

The other category in the three section of the championship – the professional section went to Wesley Brown. He posted the best individual score of any of the golfers on the course after putting down a three under par 68 on the second day. He opened with four over par 75 and ended with one under par on the 70 on the final day for a combined score of par 213.

“It feels great. Its always great to win. Its a home game for me this week. I felt really good about playing on my home soil. The golf course played way difficult than I am used to, lot of wind, tough pin placements, a little firm in spots so you have to go after the ball properly but overall I felt good coming off with the victory. “I played a little bit smart. The golf course wasn’t playing easy. The guys there were chasing me was really attacking the golf course and I played a little bit conservative so that’s why I really had a commanding lead this week. “Its joy, joy inside and I can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family. It really feels good winning on home soil.”

The other four spots went to Michael Rowe (223 -71, 76, 76); Sean Green (228 – 83, 72, 73); Orville Christis (234 – 72, 77, 83) and Sebert Walker Snr (255 – 87, 81, 79).

