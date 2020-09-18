Osaka Pulls Out Of French Open With A Hamstring Injury

US Open champion Naomi Osaka of has pulled out of the upcoming French Open, with a hamstring injury, which is scheduled to start on September 27.

The 22-year-old Japanese player won her second US Open, and third Grand Slam title, with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka in New York.

Osaka said in a statement: “I won’t be able to play at the French Open.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” the world number three wrote on social media in a message she also posted in Japanese.

“My hamstring is still sore, so I won’t have time to prepare for the clay – these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.

Osaka had her left hamstring wrapped in the tape when she beat Azarenka in the final at Flushing Meadows.

The world number three, who won the Australian Open in 2019, has never go beyond the third round at Roland Garros.

Earlier this month, world number one Ashleigh Barty announced she would not be defending her French Open title, pulling out of the tournament because of coronavirus restrictions.

In the men’s draw, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is the most high-profile absentee as he recovers from knee surgery.

French Open organisers cut the number of fans allowed to attend each day of the tournament to 5,000 because of surging coronavirus figures in the country.

The Paris tournament was moved from its original start date of May 24 to September 27 – October 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.